Billie Eilish doubles down on shocking revelation about her love interests

file footage

Billie Eilish, the youngest singer ever to win a Grammy for the album of the year, recently came out as part of LGBTQ+ group.



While speaking exclusively to a reporter at a Variety-sponsored event, the singer confirmed that she was attracted to women.

Eilish revealed that she had no intentions to ‘call in the big guns’ at a public event.

However, the Ocean Eyes singer confessed that she was into ‘ladies.’

“I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious?”

The singer continued, “I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it.”

"I didn't realize people didn't know!” the Male Fantasy star expressed.

The come out and play singer opened up about her interest in women during an interview with the outlet last month. "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish shared.

“I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

The statement took everyone by surprise as nobody saw it coming. It is pertinent to note that the Gen Z singer has frequently made headlines before for both her traditionally feminine looks and classy tomboy ones.



The singer choosing to address her sexuality upfront is interesting.

Eilish has been accused of queer-baiting in the past after her all-girl video for Lost Cause.