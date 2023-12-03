Blake Lively makes hilarious yet poignant comment on Beyonce, Taylor Swift

Blake Lively attended the London premiere of Beyoncé's movie alongside pal Taylor Swift

Blake Lively took a moment to reflect on the camaraderie and friendship in her signature style humour.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, attended the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, alongside pal Taylor Swift, 33, on Saturday.

The two were spotted smiling and chatting Beyoncé, 42, during the event and Lively then marked the moment with a poignant post on Instagram.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” she began the caption accompanied by the carousel post from the dazzling night.

“It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception,” she continued. “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

She ended with a touch of humour, “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine.”



Amid the blockbuster Renaissance World Tour and Eras Tour, Swift and Beyoncé have often been compared throughout the past year, but the women have made it clear that they support each other.

In the same spirit, Beyoncé attended the premiere of Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie in Los Angeles in October.