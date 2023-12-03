 
Saturday December 02, 2023
Entertainment

House of the Dragon: season 2 trailer out

House of the Dragon’s new cast unveiled, find out who’s returning

By Christina Harrold
December 03, 2023
HBO's House of the Dragon 2 gets a release stamp.

HBO has finally released the trailer for a second round of its hit drama series House of the Dragon, which is a prequel to Games of Thrones.

Published on Saturday, the new season unfolds more fascinating battles as Your Majesty Alicent Hightower opposes Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen with a louder bang.

Soldiers are lit on fire, knights roll on gorgeous horses, flags are raised with pride, and fog becomes filthier. In between, Prince Daemon Targaryen sports a shiny protective armor.

Season two welcomes its previous cast and simultaneously waves hello to new members:

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark
Kieran Bew as Hugh
Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
Tom Bennett as Ulf
Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull
Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull
Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne
Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome
Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower
Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Alongside, these actors are confirmed to make a comeback:
Bethany Antonia
Eve Best
Ewan Mitchell
Fabien Frankel
Harry Collett
Jefferson Hall
Matt Smith
Matthe Needam
Olivia Cooke
Phia Saban
Phoebe Campbell
Rhys Ifans
Sonoya Mizuno
Steve Toussaint
Tom Glynn-Carney

“And no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” the teaser ends with a release time of early summer 2024.