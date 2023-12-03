House of the Dragon: season 2 trailer out

HBO's House of the Dragon 2 gets a release stamp.

HBO has finally released the trailer for a second round of its hit drama series House of the Dragon, which is a prequel to Games of Thrones.

Published on Saturday, the new season unfolds more fascinating battles as Your Majesty Alicent Hightower opposes Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen with a louder bang.

Soldiers are lit on fire, knights roll on gorgeous horses, flags are raised with pride, and fog becomes filthier. In between, Prince Daemon Targaryen sports a shiny protective armor.

Season two welcomes its previous cast and simultaneously waves hello to new members:



Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark

Kieran Bew as Hugh

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Tom Bennett as Ulf

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne

Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower

Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong

Alongside, these actors are confirmed to make a comeback:

Bethany Antonia

Eve Best

Ewan Mitchell

Fabien Frankel

Harry Collett

Jefferson Hall

Matt Smith

Matthe Needam

Olivia Cooke

Phia Saban

Phoebe Campbell

Rhys Ifans

Sonoya Mizuno

Steve Toussaint

Tom Glynn-Carney

“And no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” the teaser ends with a release time of early summer 2024.