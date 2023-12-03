Ariana Grande’s ex-husband gets a new love interest

Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe skip taking it slow, dive right in.

Joe Keery’s ex-girlfriend Maika Monroe has bolted her relationship with Ariana Grande’s former husband through an official announcement.

In an Instagram story posted two days ago, she shared a cozy picture with Dalton Gomez where they were comfortably smiling up close. This was from a private romantic trip that they’re on right now.

Previously, these lovebirds were spotted kissing passionately at DJ Fred Again’s 6th November concert held in Los Angeles. Things evidently got hotter between the real estate broker and the actress as he squeezed her tight on a Shrine Expo Hall balcony.

The first time that they were seen together was at a strip club in Hollywood called Jumbo’s Clown Room. An image was floated from this sighting, which showed them unloading steam with another round of public affection put on display.

It was dated October 2023, and came a few days after Gomez concluded his $1.25 million divorce settlement with Ariana. Fans were heartbroken to see him lock lips with Maika so soon.

“They were very friendly and both introduced themselves,” a source leaked to the media, “They would look around to see if anyone was looking then continue to make out in front of everyone.”