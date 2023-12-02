King Charles launches secret operation to hunt for 'royal letter leaker' after 'Endgame' claims?

King Charles orders palace staff to launch probe after Endgame's claims

King Charles III has reportedly ordered probe as some members of the palace staff were said to be aware of Meghan Markle's letter naming two 'royal racists' after the Duchess denied leaking the details about identities with 'mouthpiece' biographer Omid Scobie.



A media outlet, citing a source, has claimed that the hunt for the leaker who provided biographer Omid Scobie with the names of two members of the Royal Family in a 'racism' row is underway.

It emerges after King Charles and Kate Middleton were named as the royals alleged to have made comments about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan's son Archie prior to his birth in the Dutch edition of Scobie's new explosive book latest.



The King is said to be taking the furore over the book 'very seriously' and consulting senior advisers on the family's next step.

Buckingham Palace has been internally investigating who could have seen the letters from their end - but it is confident the leak has not come from within, believing only a 'tiny handful' of people have ever seen them, according to The Mail.

Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, have not commented publicly on the scandal.

Scobie has been accused of acting as a 'mouthpiece' for the Sussexes, an allegation he has denied, writing on X, formerly Twitter: 'I'm not 'Meg's pal'.



On the other hand, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex , who allegedly wrote down the names of the two family members in letters to King Charles, have insisted to that she 'never intended for them to be publicly identified'.