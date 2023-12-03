Ashley Cain shares exciting news with fans

The TV personality and his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee tragically lost their little girl

Ashley Cain has shared exciting news with fans as he is set to become a father for the second time - two years after the death of his baby girl Azalyia.

The TV personality, 33, and his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee, 36, tragically lost their little girl when she was eight months old after she battled a rare form of cancer.

Azalyia was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at eight weeks old and had tumours on her lungs, stomach, and kidneys.

She was given several rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant at Birmingham Children's Hospital but sadly died on April 24, 2021, when she was just eight months old, following a courageous battle.

However in an interview with The Sun, the former footballer shared the news that he is becoming a father again, and his little girl was the first person he told.

While Ashley hasn't disclosed the identity of the baby's mother, he said they have been friends since they were 18 and have met up on and off over the years.

Opening up about how he felt after he received the news he confessed he found it difficult to process, but believes every child is a blessing.

Of finding out that he is expecting a boy, he said: 'In the back of my head I didn't really know how to deal or cope with it if it was a little girl. It could have been fine but it could have been heartbreaking all over again and I wasn't sure.'