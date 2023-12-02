Jennifer Garner shares moment of laughter with son Samuel in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner shared a moment of laughter while holding hands with her 11-year-old son on their way to school.
The 51-year-old actress wore a black hoodie paired with matching leggings and sneakers, with her tied-back locks and makeup-free look complemented by shades.
Samuel, Ben Affleck's son, sported a white tee and joggers while walking with his mother. Garner recently revealed seeking tips from her daughters, Violet 17, and Seraphina 13, along with Samuel, before portraying a teenager trapped in her mother's body.
The actress is currently starring in the movie Family Switch, depicting a Freaky Friday scenario involving a married couple, their three children, and their dog.
In a recent interview with Elle, she expressed feeling better than ever in her fifties
