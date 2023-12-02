Katie Price cosies up to shirtless man on wild night out after 'split' from Carl Woods

File Footage

Katie Price enjoyed a lively night out in Manchester on Friday, getting cozy with a shirtless butler during The Chloe Cosmetics Launch at Victoria Warehouse.



The 45-year-old former glamour model, rumoured to have split from on/off fiancé Carl Woods in late November, was all smiles as she partied at the event.

She playfully posed with a muscular waiter, who flaunted his abs, while Katie wore an all-black ensemble and managed red heels despite a foot injury.

The festive atmosphere included a sexy Santa who whispered to Katie at one point. Recent events, such as the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram and Katie avoiding mention of Carl on TikTok, suggest a shift in their relationship.

A source told The Sun: 'When Katie was asked if she was single on TikTok, she paused for ages then refused to answer the question'.

The couple rekindled their romance in July and was said to be planning a secret wedding with Katie snapped trying on a gorgeous white gown just weeks ago.