Michelle Keegan looks gorgeous in fleece coat and joggers

Michelle Keegan opted for a cozy ensemble as she returned to the Corinthia Hotel in London on Friday.

The 36-year-old actress embraced a casual look with a cream-padded fleece coat and light grey joggers, complemented by white trainers.

Carrying a large black overnight bag and styling her hair in a high bun, Michelle took a moment to interact with small dogs in a pram and engage with their owner.

She graciously posed for selfies with fans outside the hotel, adding a personal touch to her encounter with admirers.

The previous day, Michelle showcased her effortless style during a rare date with her husband Mark Wright at the Corinthia Hotel, sharing snapshots of her chic appearance on Instagram.

She arrived at the five-star hotel in a slim-fit green jumper and teamed the festive number with tight dark jeans and a pair of sleek black heels.