 
close
Saturday December 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Coleen Rooney all smiles as she enjoys a night out in Manchester

Coleen Rooney's Autobiography tells the Wagatha Christie libel battle with Rebekah Vardy from her side

By Christina Harrold
December 02, 2023
Coleen Rooney appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out in Manchester
Coleen Rooney appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out in Manchester 

Celebrating the release of her new book, Coleen Rooney appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out at the viral Stock Exchange bar in Manchester on Friday.

Opting for a less-is-more approach, the 37-year-old WAG flaunted her incredible figure in a black jumpsuit with a silver belt detail accentuating her waist.

She completed the look with strappy heels, a blazer draped over her shoulders, and a half-up half-down hairdo, showcasing a bronzed makeup look that highlighted her natural features.

Last month, Coleen looked proud as she showed off the cover of her new tell-all book on Instagram.

My Account Coleen Rooney The Autobiography tells the Wagatha Christie libel battle with Rebekah Vardy from her side.