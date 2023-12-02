Coleen Rooney all smiles as she enjoys a night out in Manchester

Coleen Rooney appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out in Manchester

Celebrating the release of her new book, Coleen Rooney appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out at the viral Stock Exchange bar in Manchester on Friday.

Opting for a less-is-more approach, the 37-year-old WAG flaunted her incredible figure in a black jumpsuit with a silver belt detail accentuating her waist.

She completed the look with strappy heels, a blazer draped over her shoulders, and a half-up half-down hairdo, showcasing a bronzed makeup look that highlighted her natural features.

Last month, Coleen looked proud as she showed off the cover of her new tell-all book on Instagram.

My Account Coleen Rooney The Autobiography tells the Wagatha Christie libel battle with Rebekah Vardy from her side.