Coleen Rooney all smiles as she enjoys a night out in Manchester

Celebrating the release of her new book, Coleen Rooney appeared in high spirits as she enjoyed a night out at the viral Stock Exchange bar in Manchester on Friday.
Opting for a less-is-more approach, the 37-year-old WAG flaunted her incredible figure in a black jumpsuit with a silver belt detail accentuating her waist.
She completed the look with strappy heels, a blazer draped over her shoulders, and a half-up half-down hairdo, showcasing a bronzed makeup look that highlighted her natural features.
Last month, Coleen looked proud as she showed off the cover of her new tell-all book on Instagram.
My Account Coleen Rooney The Autobiography tells the Wagatha Christie libel battle with Rebekah Vardy from her side.
The Wanted star, Tom, passed away at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022
Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'
Prince Harry seems to be in hot water after Omid Scobie's claims in 'Endgame'
This is the second tragedy to befall on HBO's 'Euphoria' following Angus Cloud's death in July this year
'Titanic' iconic duo Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio hold special place in peoples' hearts till today
A Dutch version of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' named royal figures who made 'racist remarks' about Archie