Kate Middleton's reaction to new shocking accusations revealed

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton seems heartbroken about speculation that she was one of the people who discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie’s skin tone ahead of his birth.



The Prince of Wales's reaction to the shocking claims has bee revealed by an insider, saying: "She is saddened that her name got pulled into this because she had nothing to do with it."

"Kate was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it." the insider told Us Weekly.



The source has claimed that Princess Kate has "closed the door on any reconciliation with Meghan" as far as she is concerned, adding that the future Queen Consort "has had enough of Meghan’s antics and wants absolutely nothing to do with her. She will never make up with her.”

It emerges after reports surfaced that the Dutch edition of Omid Scobie’s book "Endgame" was pulled from shelves because it identified the members of the British royal family who allegedly questioned "how dark" Archie's skin would be.



Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan claimed that the Dutch version named King Charles III and Kate Middleton as the royals who made racist remarks about Meghan and Harry's son.

Morgan, 58, added that he doesn’t personally "believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family."

However, author of the book Scobie, in an interview on ITV’s This Morning, denied ever including the names, saying: "I never submitted a book that had those names in it," adding that "he is as “frustrated as everyone else." about the controversy.

Meghan and Harry first mentioned the alleged comments about Archie’s skin color during their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, which occurred one year after they made their last official appearance as senior working royals.



Kate and her husband, Prince William, have remained silent since Endgame’s release earlier this week. When asked about the book and Morgan’s comments at an event on Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales steadfastly ignored questions.



Back in March 2021, William had a different approach, telling reporters outside an event that “we’re very much not a racist family.