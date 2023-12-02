Janet Jackson performs at World AIDS Day event

Janet Jackson rocked a trendy biker-style grey leather-look jumpsuit

Janet Jackson showcased an edgy look during her performance at a World AIDS Day event at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, on Friday.

The 57-year-old singer rocked a trendy biker-style grey leather-look jumpsuit adorned with various straps and pockets.

Taking the stage for the World AIDS Day event presented by AHF, Janet delivered an animated and epic performance, clearly enjoying herself.

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 each year, serving as a day of remembrance for those who have lost their lives to HIV

Her performance at the event comes after her sister La Toya revealed the reason why Janet would never appear on popular show The Masked Singer.

La Toya, 67, was recently unmasked as Burger Gal on the Australian edition of the show, insisted that Janet wouldn't be signing up for the show any time soon.

She said though she'd like to see her sister give the reality show a try, Janet won't because she is 'too shy'.

'Jan is one of those people who would be too shy to do it,' La Toya said.

'I would get a big kick out of it if she did it. But she would be too shy.'

La Toya was questioned on Janet's shyness, with host Waleed Aly confessing a lot of people would find Janet being 'shy' as surprise.