Jennifer Lopez flaunts famous curves after saying she's getting 'sexier' with age

Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her fitness trainer, Kristin Elliott

Jennifer Lopez makes you fall in love with you every time.

The 54-year-old singer was spotted leaving the Tracy Anderson studio in LA after an intense workout with her fitness trainer, Kristin Elliott.

J. Lo, who recently mentioned getting 'sexier' with age, showcased her toned abs in a cropped black jumper, paired with sparkly, skintight leggings.

Wearing tinted glasses, the Marry Me star carried a drinks bottle and a small black handbag as she headed to her black Mercedes.

Known for her flawless figure, Jennifer gave a glimpse of her famous behind in the tight sports outfit while rushing out of the gym.

The singer often frequents Tracy Anderson's studio, a fitness spot favored by celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Madonna.

In a recent interview with Elle, she expressed feeling better than ever in her fifties and believes women become sexier with age.