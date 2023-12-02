Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given crucial advice to save relationship amid new row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to acknowledge and empathise with each other's perspectives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry - who seem to be in hot waters after their pal Omid Scobie's bombshell release - have been urged to put united front to overcome the ongoing crisis.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been advised to respect each other's feelings" amid speculations of their potential reunion with the royal family for Christmas as some fans still hope that Harry will be able to repair the rift with his loved ones.

Dating expert Louella Alderson, in talks with The Mirror, shared her thoughts on the potential scenario, saying: "Communication is key in any relationship, and it's especially important for Meghan and Prince Harry as they navigate through potentially differing opinions on future reunions or attempts at reconciliation."



"It's essential for them to have open and honest conversations about their feelings, concerns, and boundaries when it comes to returning to England or spending time with the Royal Family," the expert added.



Louella also tried to highlight the reasons that caused tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family, saying: "Meghan, Harry and the Royal Family have likely been hurt and affected by the events that have unfolded in their relationship, and it's important to acknowledge and empathise with each other's perspectives."



The expert did not stop here and urged the couple to listen to each other to save their relationship, saying "If Harry and Meghan have differing opinions about reconciling with [his] family, then it's important for them to listen to each other and try to understand where the other person is coming from. If they can respect each other's feelings and make compromises, it may be possible for them to find a middle ground that works for both of them."



She also advised Harry to not to push Meghan to do something that she is deeply uncomfortable with.

The expert asked the Duchess to not to be rigid and show some respect to her husband, urging Meghan to appreciate that Harry may have a strong desire to reconnect with his family and not keep him away from them if it's something he truly wants.