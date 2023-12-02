Shah Rukh Khan remembers his late parents ahead of 'Dunki' release

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans on social media ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film, Dunki.

During his usual #Asksrk session on X (formerly known as Twitter), the King Khan of Bollywood talked about his childhood memories, late parents, favourite Punjabi food, and what success means to him.

Shah Rukh recently released his action comedy film's second song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, which made his fans emotional.

While mentioning the same song, one fan asked, "Sir this made me remember my home did u feel the same when u heard it first?

The actor said, "Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional."

Another fan asked, "Sir since the film is set in Punjab. What are your favourite Punjabi dishes?"

"I eat Paranthas…in plural!! And also chola bhatura my favourite," the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor shared.

During the interactive session, Shah Rukh also redefined the meaning of success by saying, "Success is to be able to enjoy the smallest simplest things in life….and appreciate every breathe you take. Celebrating life is success."

After delivering Pathaan and Jawan, two biggest blockbuster films of 2023, the megastar is all set to break new records with Dunki.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie which is slated to release globally in cinemas on December 21, 2023 features Taapsee Panu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vicky Kaushal.