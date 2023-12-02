Tom Parker's widow Kelsey reveals how children stay ‘connected’ to late father everyday

Tom Parker's memory lives on in the hearts of his loved ones.
Kelsey, the late star's wife, shared how their young children continue to communicate with him daily.
The Wanted star, Tom, passed away at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022, after battling brain cancer.
During the Action For Children's Starry Night Gala at London's Battersea Arts Centre on Thursday night, Kelsey mentioned, 'They speak to him every day.'
'Today my daughter said something like, "I see a winter. Oh daddy, do you see this?"'
'She'll go on to my nan's garden, and be like "oh dad...". She'll start talking to him.'
'And I'm really into it. I'll say, "Talk to your dad".'
She added: 'The kids know absolutely everything about what happened. They understand what a brain tumour is.'
The couple shares a daughter Aurelia, two, and a son Bodhi, 20 months. Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020.
The Royal Family as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been mired in controversy all across last week
Brad Pitt wants to mend his relationship with Pax Jolie-Pitt, claims source
Omid Scobie's explosive book 'Endgame' spoiled the possible reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles
Hathaway and Shulman got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in September 2012
Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child together earlier this month
Dakota Johnson shares about going to therapy during her tough time in personal life