Tom Parker's widow Kelsey reveals how children stay ‘connected’ to late father everyday

Tom Parker's memory lives on in the hearts of his loved ones.

Kelsey, the late star's wife, shared how their young children continue to communicate with him daily.

The Wanted star, Tom, passed away at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022, after battling brain cancer.

During the Action For Children's Starry Night Gala at London's Battersea Arts Centre on Thursday night, Kelsey mentioned, 'They speak to him every day.'

'Today my daughter said something like, "I see a winter. Oh daddy, do you see this?"'

'She'll go on to my nan's garden, and be like "oh dad...". She'll start talking to him.'

'And I'm really into it. I'll say, "Talk to your dad".'

She added: 'The kids know absolutely everything about what happened. They understand what a brain tumour is.'

The couple shares a daughter Aurelia, two, and a son Bodhi, 20 months. Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020.