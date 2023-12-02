'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen cause of death at age 44 revealed

Kevin is survived by his wife of 11 years, Evelina and their two sons, Jack and James

Earlier this month Kevin Turen, the Euphoria and The Idol star died suddenly on November 12 while driving on a California freeway, TMZ previously reported.

Now, it’s been revealed that he died from heart failure while driving his Tesla.

He was driving his 10-year-old son when he had a medical emergency and his child had to steer the car - which was on autopilot - to the side of the freeway before dialling 911.

It has now been reported by TMZ that Kevin tragically died at the wheel of the vehicle as a result of multiple heart issues.

The medical examiner reportedly listed his official cause of death as acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic heart disease, while coronary artery disease was also added as another factor

Kevin's father Edward confirmed his son's death in a statement released to Deadline, saying: 'Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.'

He produced several feature films including Operation Endgame, which was written by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson with whom he also worked on Assassination Nation and Malcolm & Marie.

This is the second tragedy to befall on the Euphoria team after 25-year-old actor Angus Cloud also passed away in July, due to "accidental drug overdose."