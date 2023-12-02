Brad Pitt deeply hurt by Pax Jolie-Pitt's scathing post: Here’s why

Brad Pitt upset over Pax Jolie-Pitt's resurfaced post about father

Brad Pitt is deeply hurt by his son Pax Jolie-Pitt's resurfaced Father's Day scathing post, which he re-shared after three years on social media.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “Pax’s post was a painful reminder of better days,” revealing Brad want to mend his relationship with Pax and his siblings.

Pax's message also read, “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence.”

Reflecting on alleged incident of abuse that took place in a private jet with Angelina Jolie, the source confirmed, “Brad’s taken full responsibility for his actions.”

However, an insider noted that it's now up to his kids “to make up their own minds about him and see him for who he is”.

Another source told In Touch, “The post cut Brad to the bone.”

Besides being a father, Brad’s romantic relationship is reportedly going strong with Ines de Ramon after almost one year of dating.

“Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad,” said the source, adding, “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive.”

An insider told the outlet, “It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him.”

“Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure,” added the source.