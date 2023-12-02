Anne Hathaway addresses theory her husband is Shakespeare reincarnate

Anne Hathaway shed two cents on the theory that her husband Adam Shulman might just be a reincarnate of William Shakespeare given some eerie similarities.

The Eileen actress, 41, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday as she spoke about her 11-year-marriage with actor and producer husband, 42.

Hathaway admitted to Barrymore that was “weird” that The Bard was also married to a woman named Anne Hathaway.

“It would be great if it’s true but if not, [it’s] still kinda great,” she said before gushing over Shulman.

Hathaway and Shulman got engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in September 2012 in Big Sur, California. They went on to welcome two sons: Jonathan, 7, and Jack, who were born in late 2019.

During the show, the Princess Diaries alum also shared that she and her partner have matching tattoos.

“We have this thing, it’s actually a tattoo, and the idea is that individually we’re whole but together we’re more,” she shared.

“And so, I think it’s just that thing [where] I don’t expect him to complete me and he doesn’t expect me to complete him,” she continued.

“I’m my own person. He’s his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better. And this union is something we both want to participate in.”