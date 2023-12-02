Kourtney Kardashian gets backlash for 'dangerous' move

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian’s “dangerous” post-partum hack had medical experts fuming.

The Kardashians star, 44, took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to rave about the benefits of ingesting one’s placenta, vouching that consuming her own placenta has helped her with post-partum following the birth of her first son with husband Travis Barker.

“This is #NotAnAd. Just wanted to share something I found super helpful for postpartum recovery,” she wrote next to a picture of her Mommy Made Encapsulation pills – a company which turns fresh placentas into capsules.

The Poosh founder then laid out some of the health benefits of placenta pills, citing higher energy levels, increasing milk supply, balancing hormone levels, shedding baby weight, reduced postnatal bleeding and reducing the chance of postpartum depression, amongst countless other benefits.

She further made a callback to “juicy placenta,” referencing the infamous prank she and sister Kim Kardashian played on her family by cooking them some placenta for dinner.

Notably, all Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe – have previously consumed their placentas.

Kourtney upheld the tradition when she and Barker welcomed baby Rocky earlier this month.

However, medical experts told the Daily Mail that Kardashian’s claims had “no scientific basis” and were instead rooted in “dangerous” and “unproven pseudoscience.”

“No healthcare professional with any integrity would endorse these pills,” stated UK general practitioner Dr. Ellie Cannon.