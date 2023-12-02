Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning legal action against Omid Scobie?

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to take legal action against Omid Scobie, who dropped bombshell revelations about royal family in his controversial book Endgame.



In the Dutch version of his book, the royal author allegedly revealed the names of two senior royals who were involved in unethical conversations about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin colour.

However, the journalist appeared on a Dutch show RTL Boulevard in which he denied all the accusations made against him by saying, "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control."

Mark Stephens, a renowned solicitor told Newsweek that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should "issue injunctive proceedings against Omid Scobie."

He added, "Privacy doesn't just belong to the palace it belongs separately and severally to Meghan and Harry."

Mark suggested that the couple should sue Omid as their move would be a great message for him and the rest of the world to respect their privacy in future.

He said, "The way that Harry and Meghan demonstrate that they didn't want to see this in the public domain is by getting an injunction against the person who's breached their confidence."