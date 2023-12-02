Dakota Johnson addresses the challenges of her relationship with famous parents

Dakota Johnson speaks up about facing tough time when she was young

Dakota Johnson has recently addressed the challenges of her relationship with famous parents amid her tough time.



Dakota, who is the daughter of famous parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, was honoured with the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy.

“I had my first experience with therapy in my early childhood, my parents, who are quite famous, they divorced when I was young,” she said while delivering her speech after receiving an award at Audrey Gruss' 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation annual luncheon in New York.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress continued, “They were wise and understanding that maybe an outsider could help me make sense of some of the complexities of my family life.”

“I sort of organically came across many different types of people and modes of therapy as I grew up,” remarked the 34-year-old.

Dakota stated, “I developed a penchant and curiosity for helping others and myself as my understanding grew deeper.”

Despite her family upheaval, the Persuasion actress mentioned that she has been close to her mom, her dad and her stepfather.

Reflecting on her career in Hollywood, Dakota disclosed that her parents were not in favour of her to go into acting.

Earlier, Dakota’s mother Melanie told Vanity Fair, “I knew how tough it was to navigate all of the aspects of film-making, and I hope she learned some good tips from me! I think she did.”

“But it’s Dakota’s sense of self and her awareness of life, love and hard work that has gotten her through scary times,” added actress mom.