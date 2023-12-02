Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and others commend Taylor Swift over Music’s Artist of the Year: Watch

Taylor Swift’s female friends as well as her contemporaries have recently gushed over the pop icon after she was announced as Apple Music's Artist of the Year
In a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter and Girl In Red have shared their thoughts on icon’s music and her impact on the industry.
While appreciating Taylor, Selena said, “I think it’s pretty obvious that Taylor is artist of the year. She has done so much for her community and her fans.”
Then came Camila Cabello who spoke highly of the Blank Space crooner.
“She really has been the soundtrack to me and my friends’ lives. Those albums are a poetry,” stated Camila.
Another singer Gracie Abrams remarked, “She is made magic, kind of end of story.”
Sabrina Carpenter reckoned, “I could not choose among Taylor songs because I used to listen to all of them,” noting the struggles to do anything that isn’t “iconic”.
In the end, the Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl in Red added, “Taylor is just the biggest artist in the world.”
Meanwhile, Apple has currently announced that it is going to host an event, Taylor Swift's Eras: The Experience to celebrate Taylor being named the 2023 Apple Music Artist of the Year.
At the time of announcement, Apple stated Taylor “had reached a new realm of superstardom” in 2023 due to the Eras tour and the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
