50 Cent plans documentary exposing rival Diddy amid sexual abuse lawsuits

50 Cent and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have been publicly feuding for years

50 Cent wants to immortalize his arch nemesis Diddy’s demise.

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces an avalanche of backlash over multiple rape accusations, 50 Cent – whose real name is Curtis Jackson – jumped on the opportunity to re-hash their decades-long on-off public feud.

In the latest development, Page Six reported that the In Da Club rapper is working on a documentary on the disgraced music mogul.

Notably, Fiddy’s G-Unit Films and Television company has produced some acclaimed true crime documentaries and podcasts in addition to its dramas, including Power, Hip Hop Homicides, and Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord.”

Now, it appears that the Grammy-winning rapper is eyeing Diddy as his next subject, and his production company is already in early development on a documentary about Diddy and his long history of abusive behaviour, as initially exposed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie followed by two other women.

The lawsuits, all filed within the span of one week in mid November, detailed harrowing acts of abuse enacted by Diddy, including rape, human trafficking, physical and emotional abuse, and drugging.

Diddy vehemently denied the allegations, though he was later forced to step down as chair of Revolt TV – a music-based network he founded in 2013.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been taking jabs at Diddy on social media, most recently offering to buy his company for a mere “few dollars.”