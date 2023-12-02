Inside 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin's battle with fame, drug use

Inside Home alone star Macaulay Culkin battle with fame, drug use

Macaulay Culkin has had a tumultuous life in and out of the spotlight despite his consistent attempts to steer clear of sensationalized headlines.

The 43-year-old actor invoked buried emotions within everyone with his tear-jerking speech after accepting Walk of Fame star on Friday, Dec. 1.

He expressed his gratitude to the event committee for deeming him worthy of the honor, showered love and appreciation on his wife, Brenda Song, ending the heartfelt oration with a nod to his timeless classic film franchise, Home Alone.

Culkin gained unparalleled recognition for his work as a child star in the franchise, which also came with its own set of reservations.

The actor has been mired in several drug-related controversies for the last few years. And despite his denial of drug addiction, the public evidences told a different story.

In 2004, the then 24-year-old Macaulay was arrested after being busted by police for carrying marijuana and a controlled substance without a prescription in his car.

The swirling rumors of drug abuse only gained momentum after photos of the actor looking gaunt and frail during a public outing in 2012.

In an interview with Esquire in 2021, Culkin admitted to recreational use of drugs, insisting, “I do love them. They’re like old friends. But sometime you outgrow your friends.”