Kanye in no mood to return to Los Angeles amid Bianca Censori reunion

File Footage

Kanye West is not in a mood to return to Los Angeles after reuniting with his new wife Bianca Censori in Dubai.



A source told The Sun that the couple have “no plans” to come back to the States for now as they are seen “partying with friends at a pop-up fashion event”.

“Kanye has loved being out of LA, he's never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ,” revealed an insider.

Source spilled to the outlet, “Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they're getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays.”

“Bianca and Kanye are planning to return to Italy in a few weeks,” added an insider.

The outlet reported that the couple had spent a lot of time there earlier this year after Bianca made headlines over very revealing holiday outfits.

Kanye believed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to fly their children out so he could spend some time with them, claimed source.

Kanye, who shares four children with Kim, “hasn't had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim's security and a nanny, but he does want to see them,”

Meanwhile, Kanye and Bianca’s reunion came amid split claims after the latter’s trip to Melbourne.