Alia Bhatt praises Rashmika Mandanna's 'inspiring' role in Animal

Alia Bhatt heaped praise on her husband Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Rashmika Mandanna for beautifully portraying her character as his wife in film Animal.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart of Stone actress lauded the entire cast and crew of the action thriller movie including Mandanna.

She wrote, "@rashmika_mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club."

Bhatt also expressed her admiration for the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, saying, "there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded.. goosebumps and iconic imagery for days."

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Moreover, the actress called Bobby Deol her 'most favourite', who played the notable role of the main antagonist opposite Kapoor. "You are just magic every time you are on screen."

She added, "Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life!"

Animal has left the internet in a frenzy since his recent release in cinemas worldwide.

As per T-Series, Kapoor's movie has garnered INR116 Cr. and become the biggest non-holiday opening in the history of Hindi cinema.