Nick Cannon on spending whopping amount to Disneyland visit every year

Nick Cannon shares amount he spends taking 12 children to Disneyland

Nick Cannon has recently opened up about spending a lot of money while taking his children to Disneyland every year.



Speaking on The Breakfast Club radio show for Power 105.1., Nick revealed that he “goes to Disneyland at least once a month due to all the birthdays and holidays”.

Cannon also mentioned that he would get “a series of perks and free admission” for himself as well as his family whenever he hosted Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2019.

However, from 2020, Cannon shared that it’s “no longer free” after having more than two kids.

“It's no longer free and I only had two kids then,” he said when his family only included his twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Cannon also pointed out that he would go to the theme park every year after having more kids in the last few years.\

“Every birthday and Christmas I'm literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland,” he admitted.

Cannon disclosed that he would pay for a chaperone, hotel rooms and other add-ons in addition to tickets for the theme park.

“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” stated the 43-year-old.

Cannon, who share 12 children with six women, added, “It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”