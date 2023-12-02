Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song ‘secretly’ tie the knot: Details

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song got engaged in January 2022 after dating for more than four years

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song made their first appearance as a family of four, alongside their kids, during the Home Alone alum’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday.

The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, may have already tied the knot in secret and friends and family in attendance referred to them as husband and wife during the event.

During the event, Natasha Lyonne, a former child star herself and Culkin’s Party Monster costar, took the podium to share a few words of praise for the actor.

At one point in the speech, she lauds Culkin on being the person that he is now through all the obstacles.

“The true beauty is to see the adult that you’ve become, the loving patriarch that you are to your siblings,” she said, adding, “And now the deep and loving father and husband that you are.”

Culkin, 43, took to the podium to make a speech in which he sent a special shoutout to the Disney alum, 35.

“I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything,” Culkin said. “You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am,” he said of Song, with whom he shares two sons Dakota, 2, and Carson, 1.

“You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever know, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

He added that Song has given him “purpose” and “family,” ending with, “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favourite people.”

Song and Culkin met while costarring in the film Changeland, which was released in 2019. They first sparked romance rumours while the film was in production in September 2017, and eventually got engaged in 2022.

While the couple had been planning their wedding, they put their plans on hold as they awaited welcoming their second son last Christmas.

Moreover, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum was also seen sporting two rings at the event, with one appearing to be an engagement ring and another a wedding band.