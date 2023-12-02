Macaulay Culkin tears up from sweet speech by ‘Home Alone’ mom Catherine O’Hara

Macaulay Culkin reunites with ‘Home Alone’ mom Catherine O’Hara

Macaulay Culkin shared a heartfelt moment with his on-screen mom, Catherine O’Hara, as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

Culkin, 43, had reunited with O’Hara, 69, three decades after the cult-favourite Christmas movie, Home Alone.

The Schitt’s Creek actress not only attended the event to celebrate Culkin’s milestone, but also made a sweet speech which moved the former child actor to tears.

“Home Alone was, is, and always will be a beloved global sensation,” O’Hara said of the 1990 movie and its 1992 sequel. “The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin.”

O’Hara, went on to add that Culkin gave a “perfect performance” as Kevin McCallister. “I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.”

She lauded the actor for his “sweet and twisted, yet totally relatable” in every project and dubbed it as a “sign of intelligence in a child and a key to survival at any age.”

She concluded her speech with congratulations and quipped, “You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you”

The two then shared a hug and the Ritchie Rich actor was seen wiping away tears in an emotional moment.