Tiffany Haddish prosecutors take strict measures following her second DUI

Friends of Tiffany Haddish expressed concern over her alcohol consumption after her second DUI

Tiffany Haddish’s old prosecutors won’t let her get away scot-free after her second DUI arrest.

Last week, the actress and comedian was arrested for driving under the influence for a second time in Beverly Hills – her first DUI being nearly two years ago in Georgia.

Now, the prosecutors for her 2022 arrest in Georgia want to modify Haddish’s initial bond conditions to restrict her from using drugs and alcohol in light of her second arrest for driving under the influence, per court documents obtained by People Magazine.

The prosecutors further requested that Haddish be tested weekly for drugs and alcohol while on bond to monitor her substance use.

Last Friday, Haddish was released on bond after paying a $1,666 fine at the Beverly Hills police jail, where she was booked overnight after being found slumped over the steering wheel of her car stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive at around 5:45 in the morning, per TMZ reports.

Though Haddish vowed to “get some help” and reassured that “this will never happen again” following her second arrest per an interview with ET, state attorneys remained unconvinced.

The move by the Georgia prosecutors echoed concerns voiced by Haddish’s friends following her second DUI, who noted that Haddish “may be lonely and hiding behind a fake smile” as her “demons are coming to the surface in the form of alcohol.”