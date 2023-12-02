Kristen Bell accuses husband Dax Shepard of having a mistress?

Kristen Bell is asking some hard questions to Dax Shepard.

The Good Place star took to Instagram on Friday, Dec. 1, to film a video of herself addressed to her comedian husband.

“Hey, Dax, I know you’re recording so I figured I’d take this question to the streets,” she began the video, before panning the camera to a surplus of silver boxes of Diet Coke in her living room, and asked, “Um, what the [expletive] is this?”

"Trying to figure out why there are 700 cans of Diet Coke in my living room—did you order this, or do you have a mistress who's trying to flirt with you?" Bell quipped.

It’s unclear who brought so many beverages, however, a white Yeti cooler with the classic Coke logo situated nearby leads to presumption that it was a gift from the brand itself.

“@dietcoke will always be @daxshepard mistress,” the Frozen star wrote in the caption.

The Idiocracy star shortly took to the comment section to come clean of his ‘crime.’ He wrote: “My mistress IS Diet Coke,” punctuating it with a red heart emoji.

Married for a decade, the comic couple are parents to two daughters, Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 10, together.