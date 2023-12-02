Timothée Chalamet discusses about his favourite movie among others he’s starred in

Timothée Chalamet opens up about his favourite movie among others he’s starred in

Timothée Chalamet has recently discussed about his favourite movie from all the movies he’s starred in.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show earlier this week, Chalamet revealed his new movie is his “best one”.

It is pertinent to mention that Chalamet, who plays Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka in a new musical movie about the Chocolate Factory owner, is directed by Paddington and Paddington 2’s Paul King.

The Dune actor told Norton, “He told Norton: “I am proud of all the films I have done but this is my favourite.”

Explaining his reasons, Chalamet said, “It is the most fun I’ve had working on anything ever. It is sweet and good and will fill you with joy.”

For the unversed, Chalamet’s previous movies include Interstellar, Lady Bird, Don’t Look Up and Dune. He also received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name.

Following the release of his new movie, Wonka, the early reaction was overwhelmingly positive, while Chalamet also claimed it to be his favourite among all his movies.

Besides Chalamet, other stars in the movie are Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman.

Meanwhile, Chalamet will also be seen in the Dune: Part Two, reprising the lead role of Paul Atreides, which will release next year.