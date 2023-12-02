Alia Bhatt lauds Ranbir Kapoor's impeccable performance in 'Animal'

Alia Bhatt penned a heartwarming admiration note for her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, who mesmerised her with his flawless performance in newly released film Animal.

Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped two photos of her better half, one from the film's trailer, and other with their little daughter Raha.

The Gangubai actress showered praise on Ranbir for being a doting father and brilliantly showcasing his talent as an artist.

She wrote, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft.. & for the person you are to your family."



Alia continued, "For taking such huge strides as an artist.. & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away with your performance… & for making all of the above look so easy."

"Congratulations my not so little animal," the actress concluded her sweet post.

Moreover, Alia extended her heartfelt greetings to the entire cast and crew of the action thriller movie.

Kapoor's latest flick revolves around a troubled relationship between a father, played by Anil Kapoor, and his son, exceptionally portrayed by the film's male leads.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and more.