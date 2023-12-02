Emily Blunt confesses The Office fans disappointed over her relation with John Krasinski

Emily Blunt shares how The Office fans 'yell out' when she's with John Krasinski

Emily Blunt has recently confessed that The Office fans are not always happy to see her out with her husband John Krasinski of 13 years.

Speaking on the latest episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Emily revealed, “Do you know how many people still yell out, 'I wish you were with Pam!' like when I'm walking next to him? Where's Pam?' I'm like, 'She's not here!’”

For the unversed, Pam (played by Jenna Fishcer) was paired opposite John, who played the role of Jim in the hit NBC comedy, The Office.

Throughout the nine seasons of the show, Jim and Pam flirted, dated, broke up, made up, got married, had two children and eventually moved from Scranton to Austin, Texas.

When question if Emily had ever met Jenna, the Oppenheimer actress replied, “She's the best. She's one of our dearest friends. We love Jenna.”

Jenna, on the other hand, shared in a 2020 interview that she found it difficult to make her fans understand that she and John “are only former on-screen lovers in the show”.

"People don't know how John and I are not a couple in real life. I don't know how to explain it, because it's a little bit like telling kids there's no Santa,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, John tied the knot with Emily in 2010 while Jenna married to writer and director Lee Kirk the same year.