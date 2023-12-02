Simu Liu leaves fans concerned after laying bare mysterious 'health scares'

Simu Liu cited a mysterious health scare to reason his absence from Disney World’s 2023 Candlelight Processional.

The 34-year-old actor took his Instagram Stories earlier this week to express lament over having to cancel his appearance last minute.

“For those who are looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays,” the statement read, according to People. “The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me.”

Noting that he is “absolutely gutted” at how the situation played out, the Shang-Chi star prioritized his undisclosed medical condition over the commitment.

Liu reignited the spirit of his fans by teasing his stint at the next year’s EPCOT Christmas event. He enthused: “Let’s all keep fingers crossed for 2024!”

While the actor’s latest health scare is unclear, Liu did undergo surgery in October after accidently tearing his Achilles tendon during an “Olympic-style tournament of sports” with his friends in Miami, as per the outlet.

Taking to Instagram shortly after, the Barbie actor joked, “Achilles tears aren’t so bad when you’ve got twenty of your best friends to carry you around.”

“thanks for the ultimate friends sports weekend, i miss walking but i miss you all more,” he added at the time.