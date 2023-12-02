Ant-Man’s Michelle Pfeiffer issues warning with swollen eye

Michelle Pfeiffer’s latest update on Instagram, dated December 2, is proof that she doesn’t take pickleball nonchalantly.

The Ant-Man actress floated a photo where she was grumpily placing an ice pack on the right side of her face, still adorned in workout gear.

This was followed by another image, in which the cooling packet was gone, making a swollen eye come into view. With no sign of worry, the star was all smiles.

In the third picture, she again sported a sweet smirk, offering a close-up of her profile that clearly showed that the right eye is bruised.

“WARNING [warning sign emoji] Pickleball-Stay out of the Kitchen!! [crying emoji] Thank you, Less!” read its caption.

Despite of the post’s happy outlook, followers couldn’t hold back from pouring out generous love.

A fan wrote, “OMG. Take care of yourself Michelle! Hope it heels fast! [red heart]”

“You are even more beautiful with no make up on. You are aging well and beautifully. Thank you for showing your fans how strong a woman can be at every age. [pink heart]” another replied.

Upon reading these reactions of heartbreaking shock and well wishes, Michelle dropped a generous comment, “Nothing serious. Thank God! Life is sweetened with risk!”