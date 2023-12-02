Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson to resolve custody battle privately: Details

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson dated from 2021 to October 2023, welcoming their son in February 2023

Keke Palmer has agreed to peace talks with baby daddy Darius Jackson after claiming that he physically and emotionally abused her during their now-terminated relationship in an explosive lawsuit.

When Palmer, 30, was subsequently granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her ex boyfriend – as well as temporary custody for their 10-month-old son, Leodis – a court date for the hearing was set for Dec 5.

But court documents obtained by Page Six revealed that the parties began negotiations on Wednesday, Nov 29, with Palmer filing to move the court date until they resolve their issues in mediation.

They further agreed to continue their conversations at a “mutually agreeable date” that is yet to be determined.

Until then, the exes “agree that all orders contained in the Temporary Restraining Order issued on November 9, 2023, shall remain in full force and effect until the hearing.”

Furthermore, an insider told the outlet that while the mediations continue, Palmer’s restraining order “has NOT been dropped” and certainly won’t be. Moreover, police investigations are still under way.

It was emphasized that the main motivation behind Palmer’s decision was that she was “concerned about her privacy, Leo’s privacy, and the privacy of her family…”