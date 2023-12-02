 
Michelle Keegan looks beautiful during rare date with husband Mark Wright

The outing followed Mark's humorous attempt to plunge into his ice-cold swimming pool on Thursday

By Christina Harrold
December 02, 2023
These snaps were posted during a romantic date night with her husband Mark
Michelle Keegan showcased her effortless style at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Thursday during a rare date night with her husband Mark Wright.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her festivities, arriving at the five-star hotel in a slim-fit festive green jumper, tight dark jeans, and sleek black heels.

Michelle elegantly swept her dark locks into a stylish bun and accessorized with a small black purse featuring a black chain. 

The Brassic star also shared a picture of a massive Christmas tree and offered her followers a glimpse of the trendy location as she visited the bar.

Michelle captioned the post: 'December I'm ready for you,' accompanied by a string of festive emojis.

These snaps were posted during a romantic date night with her husband Mark, during which they enjoyed dinner at Sheesh restaurant in Mayfair.

The outing followed Mark's humorous attempt to plunge into his ice-cold swimming pool on Thursday.