Julia Roberts shares shocking revelation about 90s movie Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts addresses her iconic 90s movie alternate plotline

Julia Roberts has recently opened up about very different and darker plotline for her iconic 90s movie, Pretty Woman.



During appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Julia revealed that her classic movie Pretty Woman “was going to be a much darker film called $3,000.”

It was the price Vivian (played by Julia) was hired by the rich playboy Edward (played by Richard Gere).

Julia shared about alternate story in the movie, explaining, “Vivian was a drug addict and the movie ended with him leaving her in a side street, throwing the money at her and driving away.”

“I got that part in that movie and felt really proud, but when the production company folded and the film disappeared, I was crushed,” stated the My Best Friend’s Wedding star.

Julia mentioned, “But then Disney picked it up, which seemed so unlikely, and made it funny.”

Earlier, Julia spoke on Variety’s Actors on Actors that she “had no business being in a movie like that” when she read the initial script.

The actress pointed out, “There was one producer that stayed with the script and then it went to Disney. And I went, ‘went to Disney? Are they gonna animate it? How does this become a Disney movie?’”

Julia, who is currently promoting her new Netflix movie Leave The World Behind, talked about the movie, saying, “I was sent the book by the director who told me I would love it and to read it as fast as I can, but I just couldn’t because it was scaring me and as soon as it got dark, I had to get away from it.”

“The film is spooky and frightening but so good,” she added.

Meanwhile, Julia also addressed Barack and Michelle Obama’s involvement in the movie, stating, “They are brilliant people and great human beings who have made the world a better place so when they said they were interested in collaborating on the film through their production company I was very excited.”