King Charles has no intention to humiliate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid new row

King Charles won't remove Prince Harry, Meghan's royal titles amid new row

King Charles III has no intention to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles amid ongoing race row, which reignited by the couple's friend Omid Scobie's new book.



The Britain's monarch is not a 'punitive' man and will not take any such action against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a source has claimed.

Calls to remove Harry and Meghan of their honorary titles were first made when the couple stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US.

An insider, who is reported to know the 75-year-old's well, told MailOnline that the monarch is not a "punitive" man and would never want to humiliate the Sussexes.

Sources told the publication that the option is not on the table, although Buckingham Palace is said to be mulling legal action in response to the furore over naming of two senior royals, who allegedly spoke of Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin tone before he was born.

The shocking revelation was made in the Dutch translation of newly released royal book "Endgame".

It is to mention here that the late Queen stripped Meghan and Harry of their HRH titles in the immediate aftermath of their exit from their royal duties.

