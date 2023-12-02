Duchess Sophie remains unfazed by 'royal racists’ controversy as she attends dance performance

File Footage

The Duchess of Edinburgh exuded positivity during her visit to a dance center in Colombia on Thursday, seemingly unaffected by the Omid Scobie race row.



Duchess Sophie, aged 58, honoured the request of the Foreign, Development, and Commonwealth Office by visiting Colombia this week.

During her visit, she engaged in activities supporting the Women, Peace, and Security Agenda, focusing on ending sexual violence in conflict.

In high spirits, the royal enjoyed a dance performance at La Licorera in Cali, the city's cultural center for dance and choreography.

Sophie looked elegant in a blue dress, accentuated at the waist with a brown belt, and completed her ensemble with wedge heels.

Amidst a challenging week for the Royal Family, marked by the release of Endgame, which named two royals allegedly involved in remarks about Archie's skin colour, Sophie's visit provided a positive moment.

She, as the Patron of the Central School of Ballet, met local dancers from Incolballet, the Colombian Ballet Institute (Instituto Colombiano de Ballet), and learned about the healing and peace-building role of arts in communities.

Sophie appears undisturbed during her tour, despite being mentioned in Omid Scobie's book, where he described her and Prince Edward as 'casually bigoted.'

Scobie's Endgame recounted a 'royal screw-up' by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in 2021, following Harry and Meghan's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.