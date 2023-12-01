Hannah Waddingham shines as she meets William and Kate at Royal Variety Performance

William looked equally dapper in black and white attire, complete with a bow tie

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in high spirits as they encountered the new Queen of Christmas, Hannah Waddington, at the Royal Variety Performance in London last night.

The annual event, held at the Royal Albert Hall, unfolded amid reports that the Danish version of author Omid Scobie's new book, End Game, mentioned two names of senior royals he claimed expressed 'concerns' about the colour of Prince Archie's skin.

However, the ongoing race controversy did not seem to bother William and Kate, 41, as they shone at the event.

Kate adorned herself in the stunning £1,288 Talina gown from Safiyaa, complemented by an equally radiant smile while stepping out in Kensington. Meanwhile, William looked equally dapper in black and white attire, complete with a bow tie.

Hannah Waddingham hailed as the Queen of Christmas following the recent success of her Apple TV special, also dazzled in a single-shouldered full-length gold gown.

Despite the race-related discussions, the trio appeared delighted to meet, as photographs captured them beaming in each other's presence. The individuals identified in the book were widely reported by media organizations worldwide, including the Guardian and the Times, as King Charles and Kate.

