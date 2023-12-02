Lily-Rose Depp and 070 shake twinning in black for cozy date night

Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake's date night delight.

Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake were caught in fits of laughter during a recent Los Angeles date night.

The 24-year-old actress, and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, couldn't contain her joy as they emerged from a restaurant, laden with takeaway goodies.



Lily-Rose exuded screen siren vibes with her caramel blonde hair flowing freely, and she opted for a naturalistic makeup look for the night out.

Battling the November chill, she cozied up in a black hoodie paired with dark jeans and stylish boots.

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake showcased their synchronized style by donning matching black tops at the Italian restaurant Pace.

Lily-Rose Depp has been quietly dating 070 Shake, also known as Danielle Balbuena, since January, but it wasn't until May that the actress decided to share the romance with the world.

Taking to Instagram, Lily-Rose posted a sweet snapshot of herself kissing 070 Shake, accompanied by a caption that read, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."



