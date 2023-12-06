All of Taylor Swift's eras: Albums and their meaning

Taylor Swift's looks in all her albums throughout her music journey

Taylor Swift’s diversity has been reflected in all of her albums over 17 years.



The singer's albums have varied in aesthetics and looks since her first one at the age of sixteen, all the way to her latest one 1989 (Taylor's Version) at 33.

From her debut record, Taylor has continuously reimagined her public persona, from exhibiting a funky girl to an elegant woman there is hardly an aesthetic that we can imagine Taylor Swift hasn't covered.

Let's take a look back at the previous 11 album eras that the singer has reimagined in her Eras Tour.



Taylor Swift (2006)

Taylor Swift’s debut album was simply named after herself. Her tight curls, sundresses, and cowboy boots mirrored her innocence and youthfulness, which was fully country and penned during her high school years.

Fearless (2008)

Swift became a crossover singer with the success of her second album Fearless and the singles Love Story and You Belong With Me. Fearless continues to be the most honoured record in the history of country music, having won Record of the Year at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

She wore ball gowns, glistening fringe dresses, and her trademark lucky number 13 painted on the back of her hand for this record.

Speak Now (2010)

Swift truly embraced theatric aspects in Speak Now. Her Mean music video showed her embracing her country origins, but her red-carpet appearances grew more sophisticated and glitzy.

Given that this was her debut album in her twenties, it was not surprising that she appeared to be experimenting with various sounds and approaches.

Red (2012)

Swift's Red album boasts one of the most unified styles among her releases, as it blends pop and country music. The singer's appreciation of all things antique was apparent in every look she wore, aside from the obvious colour that brought them all together.

The Red era was defined by high-waisted shorts, '50s outfits and her signature red lip and bangs.

1989 (2014)

1989 was Swift's first full-length pop album. Her sparkling crop tops and newly cut bob, which were inspired by the golden age of '80s pop, helped her rise to pop success.

Similar to Fearless, Swift's 1989 album, which won her a second Grammy for Album of the Year, is the most awarded pop record in history.

Reputation (2017)

Swift was out of the public spotlight for a year following the controversy involving Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

She brought us a style we had never seen from her before when she returned with Reputation. Snake themes, black bodysuits, and dark lipstick all contributed to this album's gloomy aesthetic.

Lover (2019)

Swift's Lover album was a stark contrast to Reputation; it was the bright spot following a storm.

The gloomy colour scheme of the past gave way to pastel pinks, blues, and purples, while butterflies took the place of snakes. Even though the epidemic ended this period, the vibrant celebration of love was enjoyable while it lasted.



Folklore (2020)

During her moments of solutide during COVID-19, Swift worked on an alternative indie record. Although the album's design was straightforward, the songwriting was among her greatest, with folk tunes and escape as inspiration.

Folklore won the singer-songwriter her third Grammy for Album of the Year, making her the first female recipient of that honour.

Evermore (2020)

Swift published Evermore, a continuation of her lockdown meditations, less than five months after Folklore.

The most obvious distinction between the two albums' aesthetics was that Folklore was a summer record and Evermore was a winter one. Other than that, both albums were fairly similar.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) (2021)

Swift's first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), was released in April 2021. Swift made the decision to rerecord her earlier albums in order to restore control of her songs after she lost the rights to her master recordings.

She also added several previously unheard tracks to the album with the re-recordings.

Red (Taylor's Version) (2021)

Swift embarked on a brief promotional tour for Red (Taylor's Version), as opposed to Fearless (Taylor's Version).

She performed the song on Saturday Night Live, created a music video for another single, I Bet You Think About Me, which was directed by Blake Lively, and even released a short film for her much-awaited 10-minute rendition of All Too Well, which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

Midnights (2022)

Swift revealed her recently released 10th original studio album, Midnights, at the 2022 VMAs.

Her musical sensibilities are maintained throughout the 13-song soundtrack, but she has also added a gentle edge.

Now that Swift has made an official comeback, it is evident that she has gained confidence and has a lot to say.

1989 (Taylor's Version) (2023)

During her last U.S. performance for her Eras Tour in Los Angeles on August 9, 2023, Swift made the announcement that 1989 (Taylor's Version) would be available on October 27.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie is also soon going to be available to stream later this month, before Christmas.