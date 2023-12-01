Angus Cloud's family faces lawsuit over $9,000 alleged debt amidst grieving period

Late Euphoria star Angus Cloud's family is now facing a legal battle with JP Morgan Chase Bank, which claims the actor owed them a substantial sum of $9,056.11.



The court documents, recently obtained by The Blast, reveal that the bank is seeking to collect the debt from Cloud's estate.

The 25-year-old actor tragically passed away on July 31 from an accidental overdose, leaving behind a grieving family.

However, this latest lawsuit adds a new layer of complexity to their already difficult situation.

Filed on Monday, November 27, the claim specifically targets Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, intensifying the emotional and financial challenges for the family in the wake of the actor's untimely demise.

Lisa Cloud, Angus's mother, estimates his personal property to be worth around $1,000,000, shedding light on the successful actor's financial standing.

In court documents, Lisa expressed the urgency of overseeing, managing, and enforcing agreements that Angus was engaged in at the time of his death.

The young actor had reportedly assigned certain rights to a loan-out company, including intellectual property, name, image, and likeness rights, as well as rights to receive income.

The document highlights the need for immediate attention to ensure the smooth progression of projects tied to Angus's posthumous endeavors.

Lisa's insights into Angus's final weeks paint a poignant picture of a young talent at the peak of his career.

According to her, Angus had recently completed an acting job before his untimely demise, potentially leaving some agreements unsigned.



