Netflix's new releases for December 2023: A holiday cheer extravaganza

Netflix brings movie lovers romantic yet thrilling treats in December 2023

By Christina Harrold
December 01, 2023
As the year draws to a close, Netflix is bringing out the big guns with a slew of new releases to keep you entertained throughout the holiday season. From heartwarming family films to gripping dramas, there's something for everyone on this list.

Here are some of the most anticipated Netflix releases coming in December 2023:

Netflix December Releases 

  • May December
  • Sweet Home Season 2 (KR)
  • Basketball Wives Seasons 3-4
  • Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
  • Big Brother Seasons 6 and 17
  • Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
  • Black Swan
  • Blockers
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Burlesque
  • College Hill: Celebrity Edition Season 1
  • Holey Moley Seasons 1-2
  • Insidious
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Man of Steel
  • The Meg
  • Neighbors
  • Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems Season 1
  • Shazam!
  • She’s All That
  • She’s the Man
  • Suicide Squad
  • Taken
  • Taken 2
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Wonder Woman
  • Wonder Woman 1984
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR)
  • Dew Drop Diaries Season 2
  • Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
  • Top Chef Seasons 6 and 15
  • Blood Coast (FR)
  • Christmas as Usual (NO)
  • Analog Squad (TH)
  • The Archies (IN)
  • Hilda Season 3
  • I Hate Christmas Season 2 (IT)
  • High Tides (BE)
  • My Life With the Walter Boys
  • NAGA (SA)
  • World War II: From the Frontlines
  • Blood Vessel (NG)
  • The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6
  • Leave the World Behind
  • Women on the Edge (AR)
  • Love and Monsters
  • Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
  • Single’s Inferno Season 3 (KR)
  • Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
  • 1670 (PL)
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5
  • Holiday in the Vineyards
  • The Influencer (CO)
  • Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR)
  • As the Crow Flies Season 2 (TR)
  • The Crown Season 6 Part 2
  • Married at First Sight Season 14
  • Yu Yu Hakusho (JP)
  • Carol & the End of the World
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Face to Face With ETA: Conversations Wth a Terrorist (ES)
  • Familia (MX)
  • The Hills Seasons 3-4
  • Yoh! Christmas (ZA)
  • Mush-Mush and the Mushables
  • Project Runway Season 17
  • Trevor Noah: Where Was I
  • Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX)
  • Love Is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ)
  • Maestro
  • Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL)
  • Flipping Out Seasons 4-5
  • Like Flowers in Sand (KR)
  • Supa Team 4 Season 2
  • Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Part 1 (KR)
  • Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
  • A Vampire in the Family (BR)
  • The Manny (MX)
  • Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
  • Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1
  • Thank You, I’m Sorry (SE)
  • Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB)
  • Pokémon Concierge (JP)
  • Berlin (ES)
  • Blippi Wonders Season 3
  • The Millionaire Matchmaker Seasons 3-4