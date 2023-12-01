Netflix's new releases for December 2023: A holiday cheer extravaganza

As the year draws to a close, Netflix is bringing out the big guns with a slew of new releases to keep you entertained throughout the holiday season. From heartwarming family films to gripping dramas, there's something for everyone on this list.
Here are some of the most anticipated Netflix releases coming in December 2023:
Netflix December Releases
May December
Sweet Home Season 2 (KR)
Basketball Wives Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition Season 1
Holey Moley Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems Season 1
Shazam!
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR)
Dew Drop Diaries Season 2
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
Top Chef Seasons 6 and 15
Blood Coast (FR)
Christmas as Usual (NO)
Analog Squad (TH)
The Archies (IN)
Hilda Season 3
I Hate Christmas Season 2 (IT)
High Tides (BE)
My Life With the Walter Boys
NAGA (SA)
World War II: From the Frontlines
Blood Vessel (NG)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 6
Leave the World Behind
Women on the Edge (AR)
Love and Monsters
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Single’s Inferno Season 3 (KR)
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
1670 (PL)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 5
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer (CO)
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR)
As the Crow Flies Season 2 (TR)
The Crown Season 6 Part 2
Married at First Sight Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho (JP)
Carol & the End of the World
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Face to Face With ETA: Conversations Wth a Terrorist (ES)