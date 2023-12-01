King Charles makes big statement amid race row

King Charles delivers speech at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 in Dubai

King Charles III has made a major statement as he delivered a crucial speech at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at COP28 in Dubai on Friday amid ongoing race row.

The 75-year-old, who has been dragged into a controversy following Omid Scobie's claims in his new book "Endgame", said: 'The Earth does not belong to us.'



The King, in his speech to world leaders, said humans are carrying out a 'vast, frightening experiment' on the planet, taking the natural world 'outside balanced norms and limits'.



The monarch, speaking at the COP28, said unless we restore this balance, 'our survivability will be imperilled'.

Royal families social media accounts have also shared the video of historic address of the King, saying: 'Change will come by working together and making it easier to embrace decisions that will sustain our world, rather than carrying on as though there are no limits – or as though our actions have no consequences.'

The video comes after his and Kate Middleton's names were dragged in race row that was sparked by Harry and Meghan's author Scobie's book.

Scobie's claims come following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2021 tell-all interview to US TV icon Oprah Winfrey, where the couple alleged that a senior royal had speculated about their son Archie's skin colour when Meghan was pregnant.

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles have campaigned about protecting the environment many years before it was a highly talked about issue, a personal passion that has lasted decades.