Trevor Phillips shares interesting opinion amid Omid Scobie allegations about 'racist royals'

Trevor Phillips shared his opinion amid Omid Scobie's allegations about 'racist royals'.

A prominent advocate for equalities dismissed assertions that discussions within the royal family about Prince Archie's skin color should be deemed as racist, asserting, "There is no family of color anywhere in the world where that conversation doesn't take place."

Sir Trevor Phillips stated that any discussions about Archie would likely have been driven by the excitement surrounding a new baby and curiosity about whether he would resemble Meghan or Harry.

Sir Trevor shared that his own family had similar discussions about his youngest grandson, suggesting that conversations about skin color in a mixed-race household should be regarded no differently than discussions about a child's eyes or hair color.

If the conversation about Archie did occur, it gained attention this week, with two alleged "royal racists" being exposed on national television in the UK after King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named in the Dutch first edition of Omid Scobie's Endgame.

Sir Trevor, a former Labour politician and ex-chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, provided a preview of his Sunday show live on Sky News last night and addressed whether he would cover the Endgame scandal.

He said: 'It's unlikely we're going to spend much time on that because I'll be absolutely frank and say I think it's a nonsense story. I think that there is no family of colour anywhere in the entire world where that conversation doesn't take place'.

His comments echo those made previously by a host of other figures, including Meghan's father, Thomas Markle.

Scobie’s book, Endgame, by an alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Omid Scobie has been translated into different languages around the world, and was released on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racist", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that an unnamed member of the Royal Family raised "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour.

