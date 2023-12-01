Justin Timberlake 'grateful' for Jessica Biel support after Britney Spears’ memoir release

File Footage

Justin Timberlake is all praise for his wife Jessica Biel after Britney Spears dropped shocking revelation about her former relationship with Justin in her memoir, The Woman In Me.



A source told Life & Style magazine, “Justin and Jessica were affected by the accusations,” which is in reference to the claims Britney made against Justin that he cheated on her and asked her to get an abortion during their relationship.

“Justin makes no excuses for his past behaviour, and he's sorry, but he's a different person now, with a family, a career and responsibilities. Jessica knows that,” explained an insider about the couple, who tied the knot in 2012.

Source spilled to the outlet, “Jessica has always turned the other cheek, as hard as it was. Justin feels grateful for her support.”

Recently, Jessica appeared alongside her spouse Justin at the Trolls Band Together premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on November 15.

“Justin and Jessica wanted everyone to see they’re not fazed by Britney’s book,” added an insider.

Earlier, Justin and Jessica had to deal with a scandal in 2019 when the pop singer was seen holding hands Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. He had to issue a public apology to his spouse Jessica on social media.

"A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement but let me be clear nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” explained the singer in his Instagram post.

He added, “I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”